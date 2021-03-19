Mystery grows in case of missing Crabwood Creek woman

– Bag with woman’s belongings given to husband by watchman

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – It has been two weeks since the whereabouts of Bibi Farida Khan remain unknown, and relatives are hoping that the police in Berbice can properly investigate the case, since they believe foul play was the main factor in her disappearance. Commander in Charge of Region Six, Jairam Ramlakhan, confirmed with this publication that sniffer dogs were taken up to the backdam area where Khan was reportedly last seen and a search was conducted, but the investigating ranks came up empty-handed. He stated that five persons, including the husband of the woman were arrested, questioned, statements taken and subsequently released on station bail after the 72-hours of being detained came to an end.

Kaieteur News had reported that the woman’s husband is employed with a businessman who owns a ranch at Crabwood Creek, and on a monthly basis, she would accompany her husband to the ranch and stay with him, and would return out every month to purchase groceries. When the husband, identified as Robert Dennis, called “Buckman,” came out from the ranch and went home, he reportedly inquired from his in-laws of his wife’s whereabouts and they told him they thought she was with him all the while. The sister had said that Dennis told them that Khan left the ranch to head out and buy groceries. He told them that he received the groceries that she bought, but he never saw her.

Information given to this publication by the son of the woman, Anil Naipaul, detailed that his mother bought the groceries and joined the canter with workmen who are employed on the businessman’s ranch, but before they entered the ranch, “the bossman” stopped her at the gate and checked her bag. Naipaul said he was told by a workman that when the boss searched her bag, a bottle of alcohol was found and he took the alcohol out of the bag and chased his mother away. He said they were told that she walked out back to the public road and sat at a shed and then walked “about four miles to go around the backdam” to reach the ranch from another direction. However, it is from this point that the information as it relates to where exactly she went, and when was the last time she was seen has been questionable. It is stated that the woman had to cross another businessman’s farming area to reach to the ranch where her husband works.

A video seen by this publication shows a watchman being questioned by relatives. He stated that he saw the woman Monday morning, the same day she was reportedly chased from the ranch, and she was making her way to the location of the ranch. He said later that day his boss gave him a bag containing the woman’s clothing along with other items, but he never saw the woman again. That bag was handed over to the woman’s husband. The missing woman’s husband said when he asked the bossman where he got the bag from, he indicated that he never gave his watchman a bag.

The family is seeking answers, and believes that the businessman who owns the farming area and his watchman may know what happened to Bibi Khan. They believe that the authorities attached to the Springlands Police Station have not been taking the matter seriously. They are seeking justice and want the farm owner and his watchman further questioned. Today, they are expected to meet with the officer in charge of criminal investigations in Berbice to air their concerns.