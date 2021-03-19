Man gets 25 years in prison for rape of girl, 10

Kaieteur News – Ivor Laud was yesterday sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow on the charge of committing two counts of rape.

Earlier this month, Laud was convicted of rape of a child under the age of 16 years old before Justice Barlow, and a mixed 12-member jury who returned a unanimous verdict in relation to the rape.

Prior to imposing the sentence yesterday, the judge considered the seriousness of the charge and the fact that Laud breached the trust of the victim. She also considered the prevalence of the charge in society and the manner in which it was committed as urged by Prosecutor Sarah Martin.

The judge later sentenced Laud to serve 22 years on the first count and 25 years on the second count. However, the sentencing will run concurrently, and Laud will only spend 25 years behind bars. He was also ordered to attend counselling session behind bars which caters for persons who were convicted for a sexual offence committed on children.

According to the facts provided to the Court by State lawyers, Sarah Martin and Nafeeza Baig, the victim and the accused were known to each other as they lived in the same neighbourhood.

According to the information, on the first occasion that the incident occurred, the accused called the child over to his house and told her that he had something for her so she followed him into his house. There he sexually molested her and would continue to do so over several occasions until 2017 when he was discovered and arrested and charged. When the incidents would happen, no one would be at his home although at the time, he had a wife and children. During his trial, Laud was represented by defence counsel, Rachel Bakker.