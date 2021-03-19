Linden and Kwakwani power companies get new board of directors

– residents object to composition of both

Kaieteur News – Two new board of directors were installed in Region 10 by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. The new Boards will serve the Linden Electricity Company Inc. (LECI) and the Kwakwani Utilities Incorporated (KUI) and are expected to give strategic policy direction to the company.

Phillips announced that Mr. Andrew Forsythe, will serve as the Chairman of the LECI Board while Mr. Paris Archer will serve as Chairman of the KUI Board. Other members of the LECI Board are Aubrey Major, Joan Monkhouse, Orin Wilson, Hazelyn Luther, Audwin Rutherford, Nizamudin Ally, Abdoul Majid, while the members of the KUI Board are Dr. Gregory Harris, Gibron Bacchus, Sachie Parvaton, Pam Ramberran, Orlando Johashin, Kay Forde, Aubrey Gobin, Delmus McPherson and Jennifer Edwards.

In his address at the Watooka Guest House, the Prime Minister stated that he expects the workers of LECI and the new Board to work together to improve power generation and life in Linden.

Phillips highlighted that in Guyana’s 2021 Budget, $2.3B has been allocated for LECI’s operations and as the subject minister, he will be monitoring what is being done with the money to improve the lives of the people of Linden.

“Our government is interested in development. We have five years in government and five years of development for all Guyanese. Linden will develop under this government,” he added.

Similar charges were given to the Board of KUI and he urged the residents to support them.

This board that we installed today is your board, it’s people from this community and people who are interested in the development of this community. I want you to give this board an opportunity to work and deliver on your behalf,” Phillips implored the residents.

According to the 2021 budget, KUI will receive a total of $490 Million in subvention this year. The competence of the board will be reviewed after one year.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, told Kwakwani residents that the Board was installed by the government, since the company is managed by the state. “We have to assemble skills, youths and expertise coming from the various areas. It is not the first time KUI is being given a government-appointed board, this is how it has been since the bauxite company has left the community,” Edghill said. He was responding to comments made by residents, that the members are not suitably qualified.

“Y’all choose a set of people who you want to control Kwakwani, the people of Kwakwani supposed to choose who they want to control K/K. You gotta choose educated people,” one resident affirmed with loud applause.

Similar expressions were made by residents of Linden in relation to the composition of the LECI. Board. They believe that it does not reflect the will of the people and only consist of affiliates of the People’s Progressive Party.

While it was rumored that long standing General Manager Patrick Dublin would have been replaced, Prime Minister Phillips said Dublin will remain as General Manager. In an invited comment, Dublin said that he is happy that all rumors have been cleared as he has given the company 47 years of service. Since 17-years-old I was there, from LINMINE, for 47 years…..I am happy the Prime Minister made everything clear to us today. I will support the new Board, it is a lot of young minds,” he said.

Former General Manager of KUI Leslie Sobers has however been removed from the position and has been seconded to another location. In an invited comment he said he still remains a staff at the Ministry of Works and will follow any instruction given to be transferred.

Newly installed Chairman Paris Archer, said that he is delighted to be appointed as the Chairman of the Board and will center his appointment on the development of the company, to better serve the community. “I like to see development, so I would be supporting the GM 100 per cent in addressing issues that will be of importance to pave the path for development,” he said.