Health Ministry records whopping 120 new COVID-19 infections, two fatalities

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported 120 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard update, which is of the highest numbers ever recorded. The whopping increase in infections now leaves the country’s COVID-19 case toll at 9,442.
There has been a notable increase in the daily infection rates as of recent, with the case toll quickly approaching the 10,000 benchmark.
The dashboard also shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another eight in institutional quarantine, 46 in institutional isolation and 747 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,430 persons have recovered to date with 19 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The MOH also reported two new COVID-19 deaths yesterday. According to its press release both were 66-year-old males from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and they died on Thursday while receiving treatment at its medical facility. Their deaths have been recorded as Guyana’s 211th and 212th COVID-19 fatalities.

 

