Health Ministry records whopping 120 new COVID-19 infections, two fatalities

Latest update March 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported 120 new COVID-19 infections via its daily dashboard update, which is of the highest numbers ever recorded. The whopping increase in infections now leaves the country’s COVID-19 case toll at 9,442.
There has been a notable increase in the daily infection rates as of recent, with the case toll quickly approaching the 10,000 benchmark.
The dashboard also shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, another eight in institutional quarantine, 46 in institutional isolation and 747 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,430 persons have recovered to date with 19 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The MOH also reported two new COVID-19 deaths yesterday. According to its press release both were 66-year-old males from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and they died on Thursday while receiving treatment at its medical facility. Their deaths have been recorded as Guyana’s 211th and 212th COVID-19 fatalities.
Mar 19, 2021FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF Kaieteur News – The ‘Golden...
Mar 19, 2021
Mar 19, 2021
Mar 19, 2021
Mar 19, 2021
Mar 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – In the context of what emerged with the unsuccessful attempts to rig the March 2020 general election,... more
Kaieteur News – Do not believe for one bit that the raft of resignations, which are taking place within the Alliance... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Several editorials in respected newspapers, as well as blogs by influential persons... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]