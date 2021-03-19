GPF assisting with burial of four-month-old pinned by father’s leg

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF), Region Two, yesterday donated a food hamper to the parents of now deceased, Kaylee Atkinson, the four-month-old baby who died after reportedly being pinned by her father’s foot Sunday morning last.

The hamper was handed over to the family yesterday, by the Commander of Region Two Division, Crystal Robinson. During the handover, Commander Robinson said that the initiative stemmed from a phone call between herself and the mother of the now deceased child.

The Commander went on to say, “Tuesday night the mother called me, and she was crying and she was telling me about the situation and she was asking for the release of her husband, so I told her that we have to wait on due process, the law has to take its course, and she’s saying that they don’t have anything to eat or to cook and she cannot afford to bury the child, so we said ok we will assist to bury the child.”

Robinson said that after consulting with the admin team, it was decided upon that a hamper would be prepared for the young family. She added, “We spoke to the man that normally makes the coffin, and he agreed to make it till we give her the cash so she can pay for it. At this time when we see a mother cry and tears move you must have compassion on her.”

Kaieteur News understands that the hamper consisted of essential food items such as milk, rice, flour, oil and sugar, along with cleaning supplies and toiletries.