Golden Jaguars hold first session in Dom. Rep; “Beautiful commitment being shown” says Máximo

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

By Franklin Wilson in the Dominican Republic, compliments of Secure Innovations & Concepts, Fazia’s Motor Spares and GFF

Kaieteur News – The ‘Golden Jaguars’ engaged in their first practice session yesterday afternoon after arriving in tow groups on Wednesday ahead of the start of their campaign in the North, Central American and Caribbean Zone of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification which will act as qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to be held in Qatar.

Guyana will take on Trinidad and Tobago in their opening match one week away from today (Thursday March 25th) and will be seeking to kick off their campaign on a successful note.

Under the astute guidance of Head Coach, Márcio Máximo and his committed Technical Staff, the Guyana team engaged in an intense session yesterday afternoon from about 15:30hrs. The Head Coach summing up the session said that he was impressed with the commitment shown by the players less than a day after arriving.

The Guyanese based players, Technical and Management Staff arrived on Wednesday afternoon while eight (8) of the overseas based players arrived on Wednesday night.

Captain Samuel Cox, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Keanu Marsh-Brown, Matthew Briggs, Miquel Scarlett, Bayli Spencer-Adams, Callum Harriott and Kadel Daniels touched down on Wednesday night.

Coach Máximo said the way the players carried themselves during the session made him feel as if they were together for some time.

“The beautiful commitment between the local guys and our international players showed that they have been training for a long time but they just met today (yesterday) and they told me they were very impressed with the level of the local guys too.

We had a great session and of course we put in physical, tactical and technical work and in the evening we will do some video sessions on our opponents.”

The Brazilian tactician once again expressed confidence that his charges can deliver for the Guyanese nation in the two matches that they have here in the Dominican Republic.

“In the next few days, well will improve on the work we’re doing to get these guys in to the best possible shape, this is our challenge and desire.”

He further shared that the make-up of the team in terms of youths and experience is very good not only for now but for the future of the programme.

Training hard Máximo reiterated, brings the results desired on match day: “The game reflects what you do in the training. Again I want to assure the fans that this team would be very competitive, we’ll be fighting for 90 minutes and more if necessary. We have one group, one mind, one heart. This is one team with one dream.”