Exxon-funded ‘Business Centre’ to bring in firm to assist in ‘training,’ ‘development’

Kaieteur News – The ExxonMobil funded Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD) in Guyana has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the American Petroleum Institute (API) to provide enhanced oil and natural gas information, training and policy advocacy.

The move is reminiscent of move that saw ExxonMobil bringing in its own lawyer to help revise Guyana’s petroleum laws when the US law firm—Hunton Andrew Kurth—had acted as a lobbying firm for ExxonMobil in the past.

As it relates to another lobbying firm on behalf of ExxonMobil lobbying the Guyana Government, API said the MoU establishes a framework for collaboration and using API’s programs to enhance health, safety, security and environmental protection in Guyana’s energy sector.

API Segment Standards and Services Vice President Alexa Burr, said on Monday that the move comes as “Guyana is swiftly becoming a leader in offshore energy development, and today’s MOU is a reflection of the country’s growing energy industry.”

According to the APNU VP, “we are honoured to take this step in strengthening Guyana’s local manufacturers and suppliers and look forward to deepening our collaboration on safety, health and sustainability issues.”

API in a statement said, “the MOU establishes a framework for collaboration and using API’s best-in-class programs to enhance health, safety, security and environmental protection in Guyana’s energy sector.”

It was noted that over the past two years, API and the Centre have identified opportunities for collaboration on training that supports local business and workforce development for the oil and natural gas industry, and builds the technical capacity of Guyanese firms to compete in the sector.

CLBD Director in acknowledgement of the MoU remarked that the Centre is excited to be taking the next steps in the phased development of Guyanese suppliers from base knowledge of the oil and gas sector to the development of technical knowledge and certifications allowing more local content.”

This push into formal standards, according to Gaskin-Peters “means Guyanese workers and enterprises will be able to support the long-term growth, operations and maintenance of the sector.”

According to API, the primary purpose of this MOU is to enhance cooperation between the institute and the Centre on several fronts, including the expansion of training and implementation of API Specifications, which are industry-leading quality management systems.

This, in addition to the sharing of information and expanded training related to health, safety, security and the environment, in addition to develop API-U courses and instructor-led training for Guyanese companies.

It was noted too, that the MoU would also pave the way for the implementation of the API Individual Certification Program in Guyana in addition to the provision of updates on regulation affecting the oil industry in Guyana.

Offshore oil production began in Guyana in 2019. Continued development of massive reserves off Guyana’s coast is poised to make the country an energy leader in the region, according to the API.

The Institute boasts of its ability to speak for the oil and natural gas industry to the public, “Congress and the Executive Branch, state governments and the media…We negotiate with regulatory agencies, represent the industry in legal proceedings, participate in coalitions and work in partnership with other associations to achieve our members’ public policy goals.”

Guyana’s GDP grew by 26 percent in 2020, despite the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions.

Most of this growth was attributed to the country’s energy industry, with the International Monetary Fund projecting the GDP to grow 8 per cent in 2021.

CLDB is funded by the Stabroek Block consortium partners—ExxonMobil Guyana subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, Hess Corporation and China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC).

The Centre serves as a Supplier Registration Portal for the US oil major and its partners in addition to providing a range of services including training and networking across the industry with a focus on building local content capacity.