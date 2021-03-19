Excuse for every day

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Hap-New+Hay-Eff-See running out of excuses. And so it becoming creative and mekkin’ dem up along de way.

Fuss it said dat it win de elections. Den it said dat de statements of poll would prove dis victory. Den when de recount started, it said dat how dead people and migrants vote. It fuhget it had its party representatives at every polling station looking out fuh these dead people. Den when it was clear dat dem lost, dem start talk bout difference between votes and valid votes. De Coal-a-Shun had an excuse fuh every day of de five months it refused to accept defeat.

But now it start again. It say how de Voters’ List was bloated. Everybody know dat. And is less dan three quarter of d ppl on de list bin vote. So de Coal-a-Shun sounding absurd.

It complaining to de Canadians how de government nah meeting with dem. Meet with dem fuh what? Is de same Coal-a-Shun wah seh dem nah recognise de government. So why yuh want meet with somebody yuh nah recognise.

Dem boys surprise dat de Canadians agree to meet with de Leader of de Opposition. After all, when de man predecessor bin ask fuh pay a farewell visit to de Leader of de Opposition, de request bin get declined. So wah is all de complaining about.

Dem diplomat gat to be careful how dem entertaining de politician. De last time wan American Ambassador get a feral blast from a politician. De Americans however had de final say.

Talk half and wait fuh see wah next excuse de Coal-a-Shun gan come with!