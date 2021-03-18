Prisoner recaptured less than 12 hours after escaping

Kaieteur News – Less than 12 hours after he escaped from the Lusignan Prison, a prisoner who escaped by jumping over the fence of the Prison, was nabbed by ranks of the Guyana Police Force at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

Forty-five-year-old, Taje Singh, of Lot 81 Zeelugt, escaped from custody at around 07:10 hrs. yesterday. Singh, who is serving a sentence for unlawful wounding and larceny of a water pump, had jumped the southern fence of the prison and escaped into a clump of bushes.

Wednesday evening his run for freedom was cut short after he was recaptured.