March 18th, 2021

Prisoner recaptured less than 12 hours after escaping

Mar 18, 2021 News

Captured Fugitive: Taje Singh.

Kaieteur News – Less than 12 hours after he escaped from the Lusignan Prison, a prisoner who escaped by jumping over the fence of the Prison, was nabbed by ranks of the Guyana Police Force at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.
Forty-five-year-old, Taje Singh, of Lot 81 Zeelugt, escaped from custody at around 07:10 hrs. yesterday. Singh, who is serving a sentence for unlawful wounding and larceny of a water pump, had jumped the southern fence of the prison and escaped into a clump of bushes.
Wednesday evening his run for freedom was cut short after he was recaptured.

