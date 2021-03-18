Juvenile detained; to appear in court today

Murder of 10-year-old boy…

Kaieteur News – A 16-year-old will appear in court today for the murder of 10-year-old Anthony Cort. The lad was shot dead last Thursday by armed bandits who invaded a home at Packet Corner, C Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Police had arrested the teen last Friday after they had received a tip off. Investigators had said that he was their prime suspect and that they were hunting two others who they believed played a part in Cort’s death. Those two to date have not been captured as yet.

As the hunt continues, the Police Force stated yesterday that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that the 16-year-old be charged with murder.

Cort, who had dreams of becoming a doctor, was shot to the chest in the upper flat of his neighbour’s home. He had gone there with his mother, Denise McPherson, to visit her best friend (the owner of the house). Tragedy struck when the gunmen invaded the house.

The gunmen, according to reports, had forced Cort’s mom, her friend and another woman to the upper flat of the house. It was when Cort pulled a curtain and peeped out from a bedroom, probably to see what was going on, that he was shot.

Since his murder, President Irfaan Ali, along with other politicians, had visited Cort’s relatives and promised that they will ensure everything is done to have the killers prosecuted.

A team of senior police ranks, led by Commander of the Georgetown Police District, Khali Pareshram, who visited the family as well, also promised that his killers will be placed behind bars.

This the second time in six years that the family has been faced with tragedy. Cort’s elder sister, Alicia McPherson, 18, was in 2015 stabbed to death by her jealous boyfriend.