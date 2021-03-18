IPED unveils paintings in commemoration of Women’s History Month

Kaieteur News – In recognition of Women’s History Month, the Institute of Private Enterprise Development Ltd. (IPED) honoured renowned female Guyanese artist and entrepreneur, Merlene Ellis. According to a release to the media on the initiative, IPED noted that it supports Women in Business.

“Ms. Ellis is a woman in the creative industry who has worked for 35 years therein. [She] commissioned three pieces that reflect the work IPED supports in the community to improve livelihoods by building sustainable micro and small enterprises,” IPED said in the release.

The small unveiling ceremony featured members from IPED’s staff and Executive Management inclusive of Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Persaud; Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Jagdesh Haripershad; Administrative and Human Resources Manager, Ms. Carlotta Boodie-Walcott; Divisional Credit Manager, Dhanpall Birbal.

The paintings were unveiled by Finance Manager, Tshanna Dainty, and Chief Internal Auditor (ag), Sheena Crandon. The paintings will hang in the Boardroom of IPED’s main office at South Road, Bourda.

Ellis’ paintings are on display at the National Art Gallery, Castellani House, Parliament Building, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, GBTI, IPED, Pegasus Hotel, Consulate of Suriname and London, along with the American Embassy Guyana and abroad extensively.

The artist has received several accolades in recognition of her works namely: two United States City Council Citation statements and a Plaque of Recognition for ‘Originality of Subjects’ in the field of ARTS given by the Guyana Cultural Arts Association of New York and a Medal of Service from Former President of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger. She also participated in exhibitions held at the Pegasus Guyana.

She explained that, “The paintings were completed through the application of acrylic on canvas encased in locally made crabwood frames with a life span of 100 years with excellent care”.

IPED has a mandate to improve the livelihoods by building sustainable micro and small enterprises. In April, IPED will be celebrating 35 years of supporting the growth and development of private enterprises by providing finance and advisory services to micro and small entrepreneurs with over 38 percent of these businesses being owned and managed by women.

“We are proud of our history and the contribution towards the development of Guyana through the continued support of entrepreneurs who have accessed more than 117,000 loans over the years. We have also made further initiatives to support the Creative Industries by having loans that cater specifically for entrepreneurs in this field. This month we honour all of our female entrepreneurs and continue to assess the implications for women and men regarding our policies and programmes, so that women and men benefit equally, and inequality is not perpetuated,” IPED added in its release.