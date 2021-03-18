Homeless man found dead under K/News’ shed, identified

Latest update March 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 18, 2021
– Security guards remain in custody
Kaieteur News – Yesterday detectives obtained an identity for the homeless man who was found dead under a shed at the Kaieteur News’ Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown office.
The dead man, 58-year-old Mohabir Singh, popularly known as ‘Emile’, was identified by his son, Mohinder Singh.
Singh’s lifeless body was discovered on Tuesday around 8:30hrs by a Kaieteur News employee.
The employee had gone to remove a truck when he saw Singh’s body lying in its tray. Police have since detained two of Kaieteur News security guards who are still in police custody.
According to Mohinder, his father has been homeless for some 25 years because of his drug addiction.
Before those years, Mohinder remembered that his father was a wealthy gold smith who owned his own business at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
However, because of a drug addiction, which he developed in his 30s, Singh ended up losing everything and eventually becoming homeless. He was placed in rehab twice and came out a “brand-new man” but soon returned to his old habits, Mohinder said.
The son revealed too that his father had even spent some time in jail where he wrote the CXC exams and achieved distinctions.
