Guyana gat more ‘jookers’ dan jokers

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Whatever happened to de sanctity of contracts? Dat is de excuse wah de PPPC bin using fuh not re-negotiating de Exxon contract. Dem seh dem gat fuh respect contract sanctity.

But what about dem contract what de Hap-New+Hay-Eff-See sign? How come de Pee Pee Pee investigating all dem land deals. How come dem nah respecting de sanctity of dem land contracts?

Dem boys notice people going all around and talking about oil. But dem nah wan face de local public fuh explain all de loopholes in the management of the oil and gas sector.

Dem done pick site fuh land de gas-to-shore project. Even before dem do de feasibility study. It showing how much brains dem man gat. Dem done know what de feasibility study gan show and so dem mek up dem mind.

Some people mekkin’ up dem mind fuh leff Guyana. Is nuff ‘jookin’ going on in Guyana. De Bingo and de Lolo man bin trying fuh ‘jook’ de elections results. Dem boys seh people now ‘jookin’ one another over who can dance better. Every day people getting jook. And when dem search de prison it gat more ‘jooka’ dan de ice factory.

Every Saturday night if yuh go by de Emergency Ward of dem hospital yuh bound to see somebody seeking treatment fuh stab wounds. People walking with weapon in dem waist. And dem willing fuh ‘jook’ people fuh de slightest reason.

Is ‘jook’ fuh ‘jook’ tekkin’ place in Guyana. But de biggest ‘jook’ is de one wah dem politicians put pun we when dem sign de oil contact!

Talk half and wait fuh mo excuse!