Govt. signs US$70M in Contracts for housing development in one day

Kaieteur News – Government on Tuesday signed close to 200 contracts totalling US$70 million (G$14 billion) for housing development, forging ahead with its promise to provide 50,000 house-lots for Guyanese.

With those deals signed, contractors are expected to commence infrastructural works and construction of houses in areas countrywide, including Cummings Lodge, Prospect and Great Diamond.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, in considering the past reports of substandard work being done, issued a stern warning to contractors to ensure that quality works are executed on these projects.

The quality of work presented, he said, will later act as a determining factor in whether they would be eligible for the bigger projects Government has in store.

“I urge you to be diligent in implementing this work. We must not have to chase contractors down to complete work. It is also your responsibility to ensure that contracts are in line with specifications,” the Senior Minister outlined.

He added that the commencement of the works by contractors will also serve to be a boost to the economy as it will allow for the creation of jobs for large numbers of Guyanese, such as construction workers.

“President Ali would like to see development happening today as what we aim for is not some abstract concept …visible evidence of work happening on the ground,” Minister Singh said.

At the ceremony held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, Junior Minister of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, detailed that the housing areas being developed would allow for over 10,000 house-lots.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, pointed out that the number of contractors carrying out works would also include 26 new ones in the system.

He pointed out as well that it was expected that works totalling $4 billion would be carried out by June 2021 while another $6 billion is expected to be completed in the last half of this year.