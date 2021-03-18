Govt., Opposition MPs receive initial COVID-19 jab

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 immunization campaign has now moved to Members of Parliament (MPs), who turned up to Parliament Building yesterday to receive their first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Yesterday’s vaccination drive saw both Government and Opposition MPs participating in the immunization campaign. Some of those vaccinated were: the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir; Deputy Speaker, Lenox Shuman; Former Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo; and Khemraj Ramjattan; Yvonne Pearson; Vickash Ramkisson; Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton and Jennifer Webster.

During the proceedings, the Speaker said, “As Speaker, I want to be among the first also to be vaccinated. I feel it’s more than necessary, it’s not sufficient to talk the talk, but we need to do the walk.”

They were all first registered at the registration clerk’s desk, where the vaccine and the way it works was explained. MPs were also observed for a short period for adverse reactions. However, they claimed they were all feeling okay and encouraged all Guyanese to get vaccinated, once eligible.

This is the third category of persons that have been vaccinated in the immunization campaign. The first to be vaccinated were frontline health care workers, then the elderly. Both of these eligibility groups are still having their vaccines administered countrywide.

Since the AstraZeneca vaccine is a double dose vaccine, the MPs will be expected to return for their second dose later.