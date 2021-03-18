Govt. in talks with investor to power mining operations with Liza gas

Latest update March 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – “The Guyanese government is in talks with an international investor about a proposal to power mining operations in the country’s interior by using liquefied natural gas,” Guyana Basins Summit reported following an interview with Minister of Natural Resources.
It noted that the Minister described the plan as involving the conversion of the associated gas from the Liza Phase One operation into Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), which will be trucked to remote locations in cryogenic tanks.
The organisation which is spearheading the three-day summit which began yesterday, posted on its website that the Minister spoke of the plans on the Institute of the Americas, Global Event Partners & IPD Latam’ Madrid Energy Conference (MEC). He said that they would provide a cleaner, more cost effective alternative to diesel.
“We have a lot of challenges associated with mining at present that we are trying to correct,” Bharrat is quoted as saying. “Diesel is like a lifeline for them. There are truckloads of diesel being delivered to those mines on a daily basis.”
“In the past two months I’ve met with so many investors. One is proposing to liquefy natural gas so that it can be used elsewhere. As a matter of fact, I’m meeting with [the investor] sometime later this month. We are open to suggestions because we are new in oil and gas production.”
Guyana is already forging ahead with its gas-to-shore project that would utilise associated gas from ExxonMobil’s Liza Phase One project, which has been in operation since December 2019. ExxonMobil Guyana President, Alistair Routledge, has said that the company can bring as much as 50 million cubic feet of gas to shore per day, more than Guyana needs.
Mar 18, 2021Kaieteur News – According to a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), the GCB and the Everest Cricket Club will launch and draw the fixtures for the Inaugural Speaker’s T20 Championship...
Mar 18, 2021
Mar 18, 2021
Mar 18, 2021
Mar 18, 2021
Mar 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – On Sunday in Massey Supermarket, I met someone that I have something in common with – entrepreneur... more
Kaieteur News – It is now becoming obvious just who is advising the government in relation to the pandemic. And no... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Several editorials in respected newspapers, as well as blogs by influential persons... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]