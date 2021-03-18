Govt. in talks with investor to power mining operations with Liza gas

Kaieteur News – “The Guyanese government is in talks with an international investor about a proposal to power mining operations in the country’s interior by using liquefied natural gas,” Guyana Basins Summit reported following an interview with Minister of Natural Resources.

It noted that the Minister described the plan as involving the conversion of the associated gas from the Liza Phase One operation into Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), which will be trucked to remote locations in cryogenic tanks.

The organisation which is spearheading the three-day summit which began yesterday, posted on its website that the Minister spoke of the plans on the Institute of the Americas, Global Event Partners & IPD Latam’ Madrid Energy Conference (MEC). He said that they would provide a cleaner, more cost effective alternative to diesel.

“We have a lot of challenges associated with mining at present that we are trying to correct,” Bharrat is quoted as saying. “Diesel is like a lifeline for them. There are truckloads of diesel being delivered to those mines on a daily basis.”

“In the past two months I’ve met with so many investors. One is proposing to liquefy natural gas so that it can be used elsewhere. As a matter of fact, I’m meeting with [the investor] sometime later this month. We are open to suggestions because we are new in oil and gas production.”

Guyana is already forging ahead with its gas-to-shore project that would utilise associated gas from ExxonMobil’s Liza Phase One project, which has been in operation since December 2019. ExxonMobil Guyana President, Alistair Routledge, has said that the company can bring as much as 50 million cubic feet of gas to shore per day, more than Guyana needs.