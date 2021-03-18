GMRA appealing to President to reopen scrap metal trade

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Metal Recycler’s Association (GMRA) is publicly appealing to President Irfaan Ali, to look into their plight and have systems put in place to reopen the scrap metal trade.

The trade, which has been abruptly suspended since September 30, last year, has left a number of scrap metal dealers, collectors and employees in frustration and despair since they are out of a job.

Representatives of the GMRA yesterday held a small meeting with its employees and members of the media, where they highlighted the struggle of the dealers, exporters, collectors and stakeholders since the halt imposed on their trade.

Addressing the gathering, General Secretary of GMRA, Stephen Bourne, who spoke of the action taken by the Association since the trade was halted, stated that the entity reached out to the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, and a meeting was held. Bourne said that during the meeting, which was held on November 17 last, the Minister had asserted that the scrap metal trade will be reopened no later than December 15, 2020.

In early January this year, he explained that the Association held a virtual meeting with the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; the Minister of Tourism, Head of Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU); James Singh; and Rohan Beekoo; Deputy Commissioner of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), where all dealers and exporters were asked to provide documentations of the business they provide.

The General Secretary further explained that on February 16, another virtual meeting was held, this time with the Mr. Singh and Mr. Beekoo, where they acknowledge the information received on all the persons who were involved in the scrap metal trade before its closure. He noted that during that meeting, no information was given on the reopening date of the trade but was informed that phased reopening is likely to take place after a new and improved scanner is installed. According to Bourne, the Association was told that because of the large quantity of drugs that was found in a container containing scrap metals that was bust in Belgium in October last, the trade remains closed.

The General Secretary also said “we are appealing to the President to understand the plight of scrap metal dealers and stakeholders and everyone that is involved and benefitting from the earnings of the scrap metal trade and we are indeed facing challenging times…we are calling on him to have this trade reopened.”

Ms. Shalini Divas, Treasurer of the GMRA, in brief remarks, explained that the Association has really tried in every way possible to try to get the trade reopened. She said letters have been sent to the Ministries, CANU, GRA and “everybody that has a say and monitors the trade”, but they have gotten no response. Divas assured the gathering that the closure had nothing to do with the drug bust because the trade was closed long before that. She further noted that when Executives from the GMRA tried to find out, they were told that there’s an audit process being conducted and when that is finished, the trade will be reopened. Just like her colleague, the Treasurer is calling on President Ali to look into this issue because they too need to work and provide for their family.