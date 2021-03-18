Business School Director’s sexual assault trial commences

Latest update March 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The trial into the alleged sexual assault of a former Accountant of The Business School (TBS) by the entity’s Director commenced in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday.
The defendant, James Bovell, was charged during 2020 for allegedly sexually assaulting the employee who has since parted ways with the company. The incident reportedly occurred sometime after she had asked him to borrow money to pay her rent. However, the matter had not made its way into the media until yesterday.
The trial is being conducted by Principal Magistrate, Faith McGusty. On his first court appearance, Bovell had denied the charge, which alleged that during February 2020, at TBS, located at Lot 43 Brickdam, Georgetown, he sexually assaulted one of his employees.
It is alleged that on the first occasion Bovell reportedly grabbed and kissed the woman on her cheeks and on the second and last occasion he grabbed her buttocks. After that incident the woman cleared out her desk and reported the matter to the police.
Bovell was later arrested, subsequently charged and placed before the court. He is expected to make his next court appearance on April 20, 2021.
