Latest update March 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bulletin issued for mason who killed brother-in-law

Mar 18, 2021 News

Wanted, Martin Blair.

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for a mason who allegedly stabbed and killed his brother-in-law, sometime after they had an argument over a lost bicycle.
The wanted man has been identified as, Martin Blair, 23, of Lot 578 ‘D’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown.
According to reports, between March 13, 2021, and March 15, 2021, at ‘D’ Field, Sophia, Blair killed 23-year-old, Daniel Boutrin, of Lot 157 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, his brother-in-law.
Kaieteur News had reported that during the latter part of last year, Boutrin reportedly borrowed a bicycle from Blair, but he lost the bicycle. Last Saturday, around 08:30 hrs., Boutrin was at his in-law’s home, when an argument ensued between him and his brother-in-law over the lost bicycle.

Dead, Daniel Boutrin.

According to police, the argument escalated and both men armed themselves with weapons. Boutrin was armed with a cutlass and his brother-in-law was armed with a knife. However, the suspect’s parents intervened and that caused him to leave the yard.
Sometime after the argument, as Boutrin was about to enter a taxi, his brother-in-law, who was still armed with the knife, confronted him and fired several stabs at him. Boutrin was still armed with the cutlass and in return, he fired several chops at his brother-in-law, but missed.
The injured Boutrin managed to run for some distance before he collapsed, while his brother-in-law made good his escape.
Boutrin was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was stabbed to his left side chest.
He remained in ICU until Monday around 02:48 hrs. when he succumbed. His body was then taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Blair is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

 

Features/Columnists

