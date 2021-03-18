Another teenager raped in Region One

– four alleged rapists still to be apprehended

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported the second alleged rape of a child under the age of 16 in Region One for this week alone.

According to the recent report, the alleged rape of a child under the age of 16 was reported to the police and an investigation was launched. The child was medically examined and it revealed that she is four months pregnant.

The child provided the name of the suspect to the police but they have not yet apprehended the suspect. The investigation into that matter is ongoing.

On Monday, in a brief statement, the GPF reported that police have received a report of an alleged rape of a child under 16 in Region One. This publication was reliably informed that the incident happened between March 13, 2021, and March 14, 2021.

That rape suspect also has not yet been apprehended.

Also on March 9, 2021, Kaieteur News reported the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by her father who has not yet been apprehended. It was reported that the child’s father started sexually molesting her during June 2020, sometime after he had put out her mother.

The child was discovered seven months pregnant after her father sent her to spend time with a relative in Region Three. The matter was reported to a police station in Region Three and an in transit message was sent to Region One. However, when the police went to arrest the suspect, he was nowhere to be found.

On February 26, 2021, this publication reported the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl. The child was not only raped but also left unconscious. The act was allegedly committed by one of her close relatives. That suspect, however, was arrested by police after the child confided in her grandmother and the matter was reported.

On February 24, 2021, the GPF reported that a manhunt was launched for a man who allegedly raped and impregnated a 12-year-old girl. It was reported that the child is five months pregnant.

On Monday February 15, 2021, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) reported that five of its ranks are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a location in Mabaruma, North West District (NWD), Region One. According to reports, those ranks were removed from the area and were summoned to a Board of Inquiry.