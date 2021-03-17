Underdog claim Alex Chung dominoes title

Latest update March 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 17, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Underdog chalked up 74 games to win the Alex Chung dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam. James Ramnarine made 14, Heea Sukram 13 and Raj Narine Singh 12 games for the winners.
Zeus placed second on 70 games with Tom Singh scoring 17 and Alex Chung 12. All Stars came third with 68 games; Mohamed Kalam made 14 and Amit Ramnarine 12.
