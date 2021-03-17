Snake in de grass

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat confusion in Europe over one of de vaccines. But dem boys know this is all a mind-game between dem big pharmaceutical companies.

Dem boys nah think dem get any real problem with de vaccine wah dem claiming does cause blood clots. One of dem company wah mekkin another vaccine about to deliver 200 million doses to Europe. So is good business fuh dat company when people start bad-mouthing de competition.

Ole people always seh, nah pull down yuh matty fuh get up. But de pharmaceutical business gat plenty snake, and ones dat far more dangerous dan in cricket.

Dem boys seh is nuff snake lying in grass in de local cricket fraternity. People want power and dem being push by de politicians to grab power. But is de same politician wah gan use dem and den dump dem.

Long ago, people used to mek a name fuh themselves and den go into sport. Nowadays people going into sport fuh mek name fuh themselves.

Cricketers nah necessarily mek de best administrators. And doctors nah necessarily mek de best health administrators.

One of de reasons why we gat suh much problem with dem regional hospitals is because dem nah gat proper health administrators. Dem boys seh leh de doctors look after de patients and leh de administrators run de institutions.

It look like dem nurses in Linden wan run de hospital. Dem wan decide who must get de wuk fuh oversee dem. But management nah wuk suh.

Dem boys know dat if yuh deh pun strike, yuh nah supposed to get pay. So a lot of dem nurses gan get a surprise when dem receive dem paycheque dis month.

Talk half and nah bother with dem wah blocking hospital entrance!