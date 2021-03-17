Security guard found dead hours after kissing wife goodbye

Latest update March 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A security guard was yesterday found dead at his workplace just hours after he kissed his wife goodbye.
The dead security guard and a father of one have been identified as Troy Wiggins, 46, of 490 Kisskadee Drive, South Ruimveldt. He was found in the early morning hours lying face down under a shed at the “Drum Yard” (his workplace) located along David Street, Kitty. Troy has been working there for some 13 years, Kaieteur News was told.
According to police reports, crime scene experts who ventured out to the scene reported that his body bore no marks of violence. Investigators said too, that they do not suspect that any fowl play was involved in his death.
It is believed that he might have died from epilepsy, a medical condition that he was reportedly suffering from for at least 20 years.
Family members who assisted in identifying his remains, said that it appeared as if troy had been dead for a while before he was found. They detailed that his body was stiff (Rigor mortis).
“One side of his hand was pulled up and in his face was mashed in, probably from falling face down”, described one of them.
Speaking with Kaieteur news, Troy’s wife, Marcia Fields said that the news of her husband’s sudden death has left her shaken and in a state of shock.
She recounted that Troy had left home for work at around 19:00Hrs on Monday.
“Troy did not complain of feeling sick nor did he look so”, said Marcia.
In fact, as was their custom for some years now, Marcia followed Troy to catch transportation that evening.
The last thing Marcia recalled him doing before hopping onto the bus was hugging her tightly and giving her a warm kiss accompanied by these words, “goodbye baby, I love you”.
The bereaved woman said that the following morning she called Troy to see if he was doing ok but got no response.
“Normally I would call him in the morning to see if he was alright and that is what I did. I called the workplace and no one was picking up, I called his phone and it rung out too”, she related.
“I even called other relatives” she continued. It was at this point Marcia said that she began to panic that something might have happened to him.
At around 08:30Hrs her worst fears came true.
“His boss’ daughter called me and said ‘they find troy dead’”
As she struggles to cope with her loss, Marcia said that she and Troy had been together for some 21, years. Their union produced the beautiful Shaquina Wiggins, 17 who described her relationship with her dad (Troy) as “very close”.
Shaquina said that her father was a humble, kind, easy going and hardworking man who ensured that she and her mom got everything they needed.
