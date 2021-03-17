Region Four Woman is the latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported the death of another senior citizen, a 66-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). The MoH, in its release, stated that the woman died while receiving treatment at a medical facility and has been recorded as the 209th COVID-19 fatality.

The Ministry also revealed 51 new COVID-19 infections yesterday via its daily dashboard. This now brings the total number of confirmed cases to 9,238. The dashboard also shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and another 11 are in institutional quarantine, 38 in institutional isolation and 626 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,359 persons have recovered to date.