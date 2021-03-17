Latest update March 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Four Woman is the latest COVID-19 fatality

Mar 17, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported the death of another senior citizen, a 66-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). The MoH, in its release, stated that the woman died while receiving treatment at a medical facility and has been recorded as the 209th COVID-19 fatality.
The Ministry also revealed 51 new COVID-19 infections yesterday via its daily dashboard. This now brings the total number of confirmed cases to 9,238. The dashboard also shows that seven patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and another 11 are in institutional quarantine, 38 in institutional isolation and 626 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 8,359 persons have recovered to date.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Underdog claim Alex Chung dominoes title

Underdog claim Alex Chung dominoes title

Mar 17, 2021

Kaieteur News – Underdog chalked up 74 games to win the Alex Chung dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam. James Ramnarine made...
Read More
Referees get up to speed on Futsal with FIFA

Referees get up to speed on Futsal with FIFA

Mar 17, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor Active East Coast Cricket Executives respond to secretary

Letter to the Sports Editor Active East Coast...

Mar 17, 2021

GFF members praise M-FAP funding and capacity building drive

GFF members praise M-FAP funding and capacity...

Mar 17, 2021

G-Boats Guyana donates $1.8million to YBG

G-Boats Guyana donates $1.8million to YBG

Mar 17, 2021

Devon Ramnauth youth cricket league – Region 2

Devon Ramnauth youth cricket league – Region 2

Mar 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]