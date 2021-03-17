Man who confessed to several home invasions, released on self-bail

Latest update March 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A man who was arrested for breaking and entering and larceny and who reportedly confessed at the police station to several other home invasions was on Monday released on self-bail, when he made his first court appearance.
The defendant, Roger Bledman, made his appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, to answer to a breaking and entering and larceny charge.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that between February 20, 2020 and October 18, 2020, at Owen Street, Kitty, Georgetown, while in the company of others, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Maggie Larrick.
It is also alleged that he stole a stereo, two pressing irons, a quantity of liquor, five bottles of perfume, clothing, a quantity of footwear, a quantity of bed sheets and towels, foodstuff, and other items to a total value of $653,000.
According to the prosecution facts, Bledman and Larrick are known to each other and while in custody, Bledman allegedly confessed to the crime and even pointed out several other homes that he invaded.
However, Principal Magistrate, Isaacs-Marcus, placed Bledman on self-bail and the matter was adjourned to March 26, 2021.

