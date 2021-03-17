Jury fails to reach verdict for man accused of killing aunt

Latest update March 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 17, 2021
Retrial ordered
Kaieteur News – Kevin Mohan, called ‘Chucky’, who is indicted for the brutal murder of his aunt Anita Mohan is expected to face another trial in the Georgetown High Court as a result of a hung jury verdict, which was delivered yesterday.
The jury failed to reach a verdict for the offence of murder following almost two hours of deliberations in the High Court.
Mohan, 27, formerly of Fifth Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, was on trial before Justice Navindra Singh for the September 4, 2016, murder of his aunt 48-year-old Anita Mohan who was killed during a robbery at her Cummings Lodge home.
During the trial, the state case was presented by prosecutor Tiffani Lyken, while Mohan was represented by attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir.
According to reports, the woman’s body was found lying in a pool of blood in her kitchen with her head bashed in and a stab wound to her chest, by her son Imtiaz Khan. A bloody rolling pin along with a broken beer bottle was also found near the body. The dead woman’s nephew was later arrested by police since he lived with this aunt and had access to the home. He allegedly confessed to the murder and told police that he committed the crime with the help of an accomplice.
A post mortem examination performed on the woman’s remains revealed that she died from multiple injuries.
