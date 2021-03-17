Homeless man found dead under K/News’ shed

– Two security guards detained

Kaieteur News – The body of a homeless man was yesterday was found lying in a truck tray underneath the Kaieteur News’ headquarters shed at Saffon Street, Charlestown.

Police are yet to identify the man, but according to Charlestown residents, he was a homeless individual who roamed the area and was labelled as a “junky.”

The man’s body was found around 08:30 hrs. by a Kaieteur News employee, who told investigators that, he went under the shed to remove the truck when he saw the man lying in the tray. Upon a closer look, he observed that the man was motionless so he notified a security guard who was on duty at the time. The police were called in and arrived shortly after, along with an EMT response team.

The man was examined and the EMT team pronounced him dead. Crime scene experts carried out the necessary investigations and his remains were taken away to the Lyken Funeral Home. Kaieteur News has since learnt that two of its security guards have been detained for questioning as investigations continue.