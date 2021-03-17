Garden City Rotary Club launched new children handbook

Latest update March 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Mar 17, 2021 News

 

Representatives from the Rotary Club of Garden City at the handing over ceremony of the “Eat Well, Move Well” handbook at the National Library.

Kaieteur News – The Rotary Club of Garden City in collaboration with District 7030 Childhood Obesity Prevention Committee launched a healthy eating kids’ handbook titled, “Eat Well, Move Well.”
The book, which is authored by Rotarian, Valentin Marie, from the Rotary Club of Remire Montjoly in French Guiana and illustrated by Rotarian Diego, looks to provide both girls and boys with a simple but technically sound guide to healthy eating and exercise.

A copy of the handbook titled “Eat Well, Move Well.”

The book can be used by both teachers and guardians for children from the age of eight years old to share information on healthy food choices in a story-telling format for greater impact. It’s also an educational tool, which looks at the benefits of eating healthy, drinking water and exercising.
On Monday, the National Library saw a donation of 50 copies to be added in the juvenile sections in the city, bookmobiles and out-district library centres.
The Chief Librarian, Emily King, on behalf of the National Library expressed her gratitude to both the Rotary Club and District 7030 for the timely intervention of such a publication. She added that having reviewed the contents of the book, the information is presented in a format that is easy to understand and shall be a worthwhile addition to the juvenile section of the Library.
According to a press release from the Rotary Club, the District 7030 has embarked on an initiative to reduce the incidence of childhood obesity across the region where one in three children are overweight or obese. The booklet is one of the many initiatives, including the distribution of water bottles to schoolchildren that the District 7030 will focus on for at least three years, the release stated.

 

 

Features/Columnists

