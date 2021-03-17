Escaped prisoner caught stealing fowl

Latest update March 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Three months later, after he used sheets to escape from the Lusignan Prison, 47-year-old, Phillip Jhagroo, a farmer of Leguan, was yesterday caught stealing a chicken from a farm in Ruby, West Coast Demerara.
In a video footage seen by this publication, the man, who was clad in just his boxers, was seen surrounded by residents from the area and was being escorted by ranks to the police vehicle moments after he was captured.
According to a statement from the Guyana Prison Service, Jhagroo, was recaptured at around 07:00 hrs. by ranks of the Guyana Police Force. On November 21, 2020, Jhagroo along with two other prisoners, 18-year-old, Mark Emmanuel, and 40-year-old, Donald Baird, who were all on remand, used a string of bed sheets to escape from the holding bay of the prison.
Back in May 2019, the 47-year-old was remanded to prison for allegedly killing his friend, 22-year-old, Mark Narine, of School Dam, Richmond Hill, Leguan. Narine was reportedly killed between March 30 and 31 after imbibing alcohol with a group of friends. It was reported that Jhagroo reportedly “lashed” the young man off his motorcycle as he was heading home and threw him into a nearby trench. The farmer was later apprehended and charged for the crime.
Kaieteur News understands that the murder accused will be charged criminally for escaping from lawful custody.
