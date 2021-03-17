Latest update March 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Drunk men beat, chop man walking home

Mar 17, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two drunk men armed with cutlasses attacked, beat and chopped a Port Mourant resident, 25, while he was walking home on Monday.
Recovering from the attack at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital is Sharaz Azad of Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six. It is believed that his drunk attackers are residents of Tain Village, Corentyne.
Azrad told police that the men attacked him around 17:30Hrs while he was walking along the Tain Access road to get home.
He claimed that they approached with their cutlasses in hand and confronted him. They followed up by lashing him with their cutlasses several times about his body.
One of them then proceeded to chop him to his nose almost severing it. They both left and Azad was rescued by his relatives and rushed to Port Mourant Public hospital.
There doctors treated him but later referred him to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he remains a patient. Investigations are ongoing.

