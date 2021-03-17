Drunk men beat, chop man walking home

Latest update March 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two drunk men armed with cutlasses attacked, beat and chopped a Port Mourant resident, 25, while he was walking home on Monday.
Recovering from the attack at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital is Sharaz Azad of Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six. It is believed that his drunk attackers are residents of Tain Village, Corentyne.
Azrad told police that the men attacked him around 17:30Hrs while he was walking along the Tain Access road to get home.
He claimed that they approached with their cutlasses in hand and confronted him. They followed up by lashing him with their cutlasses several times about his body.
One of them then proceeded to chop him to his nose almost severing it. They both left and Azad was rescued by his relatives and rushed to Port Mourant Public hospital.
There doctors treated him but later referred him to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he remains a patient. Investigations are ongoing.
Mar 17, 2021Kaieteur News – Underdog chalked up 74 games to win the Alex Chung dominoes competition which was contested on Sunday last at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam. James Ramnarine made...
Mar 17, 2021
Mar 17, 2021
Mar 17, 2021
Mar 17, 2021
Mar 17, 2021
Kaieteur News – A serious movie, Judas and the Black Messiah, about a tragic event in the life of Black struggles in... more
Kaieteur News – The Irfaan Ali administration began its term on turbo charge. The first few months saw things moving... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Several editorials in respected newspapers, as well as blogs by influential persons... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]