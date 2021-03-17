Another AFC member, Michael Leonard, walks

– says he contributed enough over the years

Kaieteur News – Another Alliance For Change (AFC) member, Michael Leonard, has resigned from the party and mainstream politics, making this the sixth member of the now opposition coalition to leave, since the change of government.

Leonard, who served as Chairman of the AFC’s Georgetown Chapter and Councillor at the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, sent his resignation letter to the General Secretary, David Patterson, on Monday.

“Please accept this letter as my formal resignation as a member of the Alliance For Change. As a consequence of my resignation as a member of the AFC, I will also submit my resignation to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, so another member of the party can take the position as Councillor. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with you and the other members of the party to contribute to Guyana’s development. I wish the party continued success,” he wrote to Patterson.

His resignation, Leonard explained to Kaieteur News was one that was well received. While other AFC members who recently resigned signalled disappointment in the way the party is functioning was the reason being them leaving, Leonard relayed that his departure was overdue.

He told Kaieteur News that his resignation was one that was carefully considered, and now opens a door for a younger member to carry on “the good work.”

“I think that I have contributed as much as I can to politics for now. I have been in politics for over 10 years. I worked with Blue Caps in 2014, and advocated for the holding of Local Government Elections and I think those efforts were relatively successful,” Leonard said.

He continued, “I contested with Team Legacy for Local Government Election in 2018 and in 2018, I contested with AFC. I have contributed as much as I can and I think others need the opportunity to be a part of the process. I don’t think my continued involvement will make any significant impact, so let a younger person come in and get an opportunity to make a change like I did.”

Before Leonard, it was Joel Edmond, a two-year executive of the coalition-aligned party, who tendered his resignation citing that that party has “lost its way” in February. There was also Former AFC Member of Parliament, Reynard Ward, who had tendered his resignation from the party over its “broken, abusive and one-sided relationship.”

Former Region Five Councillor, Abel Seetaram, left the party in October last as well, and noted in a letter to Ramjattan that he was disgruntled with the AFC’s relationship with the APNU, particularly its largest constituent, the PNC/R.

There were also reports from other sections of the media that another AFC member, Vladimir Glasgow, an executive member of the party’s Linden, Region 10 Branch, had tendered his resignation late last year.

Former executive, Leonard Craig, is also reported to have resigned from the party since last year.