We gat fuh try harder to contain COVID

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News – People keeping quiet about dem family wah dead from COVID-19. Is as if dem stigmatising dem own self. Dem should open up and leh people realize how serious is dis virus. Dem should share dem experience so dat people can understand how this virus getting transmitted.

Another person dead yesterday. With de current death rate and de fact dat eight persons in de COVID-19 ICU yesterday, it means at de minimum, one more person gan most likely die by next week.

And still dem people nah coming forward to warn people about dis virus. De best tribute you can pay to de deceased loved ones is to help stop de spread of dis virus.

So dem family should not try to hide dem story. Dem should let people know how people wah nah go out dem house catching de virus because other persons in de family bringing de virus home.

Uncle Frank seh dat de best way fuh stop de pandemic is fuh every adult to get vaccinated. Dem boys done calculate dat fuh herd immunity, we need 80 percent of de population vaccinated. And dat is impossible because dem vaccines only fuh adults and not fuh persons under de age of 18 years. Dis along with vaccine hesitancy gan mek herd immunity impossible.

Dat is why dem boys seh while we getting vaccinated, we also gat to tighten up pon dem people wah partying, and dem people wah walking around de place without mask.