Police get extension to keep suspect in custody – Hunt continues for two others

Murder of 10-year-old boy…

Kaieteur News – An extension was granted yesterday for one of the suspects in the murder of 10-year-old Anthony Cort to remain in custody. Seventy-two hours has passed since cops arrested him. According to protocol, a suspect cannot be detained by police for more than three days unless an extension is granted by the relevant authorities.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has reported that investigators applied for that extension yesterday and it was granted. As detectives continue to grill him about the murder, the hunt continues for two others who they believe are responsible for Cort’s death.

Cort, according to his mother, Denise McPherson, was an aspiring doctor. However, he was tragically killed by bandits on Thursday last during a home invasion at Packet Corner, C Field, Sophia.

The gunmen had entered the bottom of the home and held his mother, her best friend and another woman at gunpoint. They were stripped of their gold jewellery and their cellphones were taken away too.

Things took an ugly turn when they forced their way upstairs where Anthony was. He reportedly peeped out of a bedroom and one of the gunmen shot him to the chest.

Since his tragic demise, government officials, including President Irfaan Ali, visited his relatives and promised that they will do all they can to ensure that his killers are brought to justice.

Georgetown police led by its Commander, Khali Pareshram, visited too and assured that detectives will work assiduously to place his murderers behind bars.

This not the first time that Cort’s mother has lost a child tragically. Her late daughter Alicia McPherson was stabbed to death by her jealous boyfriend in 2015. That boyfriend is currently serving a life sentence for the heinous act.