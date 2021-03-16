Latest update March 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Mechanic charged for illegal possession of gun, ammo

Mar 16, 2021 News

Charged, Roy Millington.

Kaieteur News – A mechanic was yesterday charged for allegedly having an illegal firearm and ammunition in his possession.
The defendant, Roy Millington, 29, of Lot 45 Hadfield Street, Lodge, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.
He denied the charges which alleged that on March 13, 2021, at Ruimveldt Public Road, Georgetown, he had in his possession one .38 revolver and three rounds of .38 ammunition when he is not a licensed firearm holder.
Principal Magistrate, Isaacs-Marcus, granted Millington bail in the sum of $100,000 on each charge and the matter was adjourned to March, 26, 2021.

