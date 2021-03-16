KN pressman claims stopped, slapped by police patrol rank

Kaieteur News – After being stopped by some police ranks on patrol, a Kaieteur News (KN) pressman, Winston Gilkes, has alleged that he was physically assaulted by one of them.

The pressman, who has since filed an official police report, revealed that the incident occurred last week Thursday on Broad Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

The resident of Lot 17, Broad Street, said that he was stopped by the ranks sometime after 02:00hrs on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He recalled that he had just clocked out of work at Kaieteur News and was at the time riding home on his bicycle when the ranks in a patrol vehicle pulled up next to him.

Gilkes said that the ranks ordered him to stop and he complied. “I said, ‘goodnight, how can I help you officer?”, he recounted. One of the officers, he noted, asked if he had seen someone.

“Them ask me if I see the man that gone up suh just now…” continued the pressman, adding that his response was, “No, I did not see no one, I now coming from work.”

However, based on the pressman’s account, this answer did not satisfy the rank. He claimed that the officer started to curse him and dealt him one slap to the back of his head.

“I say officer, ‘Why you talking to me like this and why you slap me just suh?’ ” he related.

The pressmen said that the officer slapped him a few more times and reportedly shouted, “Because is I talking to yuh and is you I talking tuh.”

The patrol officers, according to the pressman, then drove off and he continued on his journey home.

Hours later, Gilkes said, “I went down to the Brickdam Police Station to lodge a report.”

There, he detailed that he spoke with an Inspector called Khan. Inspector Khan, he related, advised him to return the next day to file an official statement, which he did.

Since then, however, the pressman said that he is yet to receive a feedback from Inspector Khan about the investigation.