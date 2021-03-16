Latest update March 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Imported COVID-19 cases force 2-week lockdown of South Rupununi Village

Mar 16, 2021 News

The Sand Creek Village. (Photo Credit: DPI)

Kaieteur News – A two-week lockdown has been imposed on Sand Creek Village, Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo), following the importation of three COVID-19 cases. According to reports, two of these cases were imported from Brazil and one from Georgetown, a development that caused the Village Council to swing into action to help curb the spread of the virus.
The South Rupununi village, which is close to neighbouring country Brazil, has a population of just over 800 people. The lockdown there was first announced in a statement issued on March 11, which stated that it would take effect from Saturday, March 13, 2021. Aside from the three imported cases “…there are reportedly more COVID-19 cases in the village,” the statement added. It was revealed too that schools will be closed during the two weeks and school meetings with parents have also been cancelled.
Villagers were given the benefit of one last day, Friday last (March 12), to travel out of Sand Creek to do shopping.
Another statement was issued on the day of lockdown outlining additional measures.
It was revealed that an 18:00 hrs. – 06:00 hrs. curfew is in effect and only emergency communication will be allowed after hours, which can be done at the community’s Wi-Fi Centre and no buses will be allowed in or out of the community on the first week of the lockdown, except for an emergency.
Moreover, it was noted that in the second week of the lockdown, transportation will be allowed to leave Sand Creek but only on Monday and Friday. Persons leaving the village are mandated to produce an approval card from the Toshao of the Village. Although Church services are permitted to continue as per norm, it is mandated that persons attending must observe COVID-19 protocols by wearing a face mask, practising sanitization and social distancing of six feet.
It was announced too that today, March 16, there will be a “COVID-19 VACCINATION DAY” during which persons will be permitted to receive their vaccines. To do so, person must walk with their identification cards and birth certificate, according to the statement. Community Policing Groups are also expected to intensify monitoring of activities within the village.
Additionally, it was stated that after the two-week lockdown, persons travelling to Sand Creek must have a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) COVID-19 swab test conducted and produce a negative result before entering and persons will also be swabbed upon arrival.

Features/Columnists

