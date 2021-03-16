Guyhoc Park man dies days after being stabbed by brother-in-law

Kaieteur News – Two days after he was reportedly stabbed by his brother-in-law, 23-year-old Daniel Boutrin, of Lot 157 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, yesterday succumbed to his injuries.

Boutrin was reportedly stabbed last Saturday night at ‘D’ Field Sophia, Georgetown during an argument over a bicycle that he lost. The suspect, his 25-year-old brother-in-law, a mason of Sophia, Georgetown, is still to be apprehended.

According to police, during the latter part of last year, Boutrin reportedly borrowed a bicycle from his brother-in-law but lost the bicycle. Last Saturday around 08:30hrs, Boutrin was at his in-laws home when an argument ensued between him and his brother-in-law over the lost bicycle.

The argument escalated and both men armed themselves with weapons. Boutrin was armed with a cutlass and his brother-in-law was armed with a knife. However, the suspect’s parents intervened and that caused him to leave the yard.

Sometime after the argument, as Boutrin was about to enter a taxi, his brother-in-law who was still armed with the knife confronted him and fired several stabs at him. Boutrin was still armed with the cutlass and in return, he fired several chops at his brother-in-law but missed.

The injured Boutrin managed to run for some distance before he collapsed, while his brother-in-law made good his escape.

Boutrin was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was stabbed to his left side chest.

He remained in ICU until yesterday around 02:48hrs when he succumbed. His body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and a manhunt has since been launched to locate his killer.

On many occasions, Boutrin had ran into trouble with the law. At the age of 16, he was among five persons who hijacked three cars and torched one.

On June 29, 2018, Boutrin was sentenced to three months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to stabbing his sister in the vicinity of her heart. Almost a year after that incident, Boutrin landed before another Magistrate where he was slapped with four charges. Those charges were: two counts of threatening language, grievous bodily harm and escaping from lawful custody. That was the second time, he was charged for stabbing his sister.

On December 11, 2019, weeks after Boutrin was sentenced to six months imprisonment for escaping from lawful custody, he was slapped with four new charges.

He was charged for assaulting a female police officer, using threatening language towards the same officer, assaulting his child mother and unlawfully and maliciously damaging his child mother’s windows valued $12,000.

Boutrin only pleaded guilty to assaulting the female police officer and he was fined $20,000.