Guyanese icon ‘SAINt JHN’ wins 2 Grammy awards

Kaieteur News – Guyanese born singer, rapper, Carlos St. John Phillips, better known by his stage moniker, SAINt JHN, picked up not one, but two wins at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards held Sunday night.

JHN’s “Roses – Imanbek Remix” claimed the award for Best Remixed Recording, while his Beyoncé, Wizkid and Blue Ivy Carter collaboration “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift, secured Best Music Video.

An excited JHN reacted to each of his awards on Twitter with the trophy and crying emojis, before calling out those who didn’t see his vision this time last year. “Two songs I wrote won Grammys today in real life,” he wrote to his 80,000 followers. “Imagine not believing in me a year ago.”

The 3x-platinum, “Roses – Imanbek Remix,” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020 and soared to No. 1 in countries such as the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The song also has over a billion Spotify streams, with its music video boasting 145 million views on YouTube.

JHN released his third studio album While the World Was Burning in November 2020 with major appearances from Kanye West, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, JID, Kehlani and 6LACK. The Long Play (LP) peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard 200 chart and included “Roses – Imanbek Remix.”