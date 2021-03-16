GPA condemns Giftland’s discrimination against media house

Latest update March 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 16, 2021 News
– Company apologises
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Press Association (GPA) yesterday condemned an attempt by Giftland Mall to discriminate against a journalist and media house. The company has since issued an apology.
The Mall’s marketing manager, Lorenzo Persaud, had early yesterday sent out an advisory, inviting media operatives to a press conference at the office of Roy Beepat, the owner of Giftland Mall. The purpose of the press conference was to discuss the Mall’s reopening, its court case with City Hall, and related issues.
Two hours later, the advisory was followed by a note from Persaud: “Kindly be advised that this invitation excludes Gordon Mosely and News Source Guyana.”
Several journalists took umbrage to the statement, and took to social media to air their concerns.
Shortly after noon, the GPA President, Nazima Raghubir, shared a statement condemning the move.
“The Guyana Press Association condemns the exclusion of any media house or media worker/journalist from any event. In an email to media houses, Giftland Group of Companies identified News Source and journalist Gordon Moseley as being excluded from its press conference today. The GPA stands by all of its media workers and recognised entities and rejects the targeting of media workers and media houses. This exclusion is a direct attack on a media house and should be rejected outrightly by all media workers and media houses.”
The GPA called on media houses to boycott any event which seeks to exclude media operatives.
By 18:00hrs, Persaud had already sent out an apology. He said, “Regarding the recent exclusion, I would also like to sincerely apologise to Mr. Mosely and the media houses. For this matter, I meant absolutely no disrespect and I assure all media personnels, that this will not happen again.”
Kaieteur News did not provide coverage for the 15:00hrs press conference, and is unaware whether any other media house did.
=
Mar 16, 2021– Other matches rained out Kaieteur News – Businessman Permaul Mangali produced a workman like innings of 71 to give Jai Hind Jaguars a comfortable opening round victory against West Dem...
Mar 16, 2021
Mar 16, 2021
Mar 16, 2021
Mar 16, 2021
Mar 16, 2021
Kaieteur News – Quite often people would make a comment to me on how I fell out with persons who the entire Guyana... more
Kaieteur News – There was a greater reason why the Democrats wanted to impeach Donald Trump. After the insurrection... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Several editorials in respected newspapers, as well as blogs by influential persons... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]