GPA condemns Giftland’s discrimination against media house

– Company apologises

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Press Association (GPA) yesterday condemned an attempt by Giftland Mall to discriminate against a journalist and media house. The company has since issued an apology.

The Mall’s marketing manager, Lorenzo Persaud, had early yesterday sent out an advisory, inviting media operatives to a press conference at the office of Roy Beepat, the owner of Giftland Mall. The purpose of the press conference was to discuss the Mall’s reopening, its court case with City Hall, and related issues.

Two hours later, the advisory was followed by a note from Persaud: “Kindly be advised that this invitation excludes Gordon Mosely and News Source Guyana.”

Several journalists took umbrage to the statement, and took to social media to air their concerns.

Shortly after noon, the GPA President, Nazima Raghubir, shared a statement condemning the move.

“The Guyana Press Association condemns the exclusion of any media house or media worker/journalist from any event. In an email to media houses, Giftland Group of Companies identified News Source and journalist Gordon Moseley as being excluded from its press conference today. The GPA stands by all of its media workers and recognised entities and rejects the targeting of media workers and media houses. This exclusion is a direct attack on a media house and should be rejected outrightly by all media workers and media houses.”

The GPA called on media houses to boycott any event which seeks to exclude media operatives.

By 18:00hrs, Persaud had already sent out an apology. He said, “Regarding the recent exclusion, I would also like to sincerely apologise to Mr. Mosely and the media houses. For this matter, I meant absolutely no disrespect and I assure all media personnels, that this will not happen again.”

Kaieteur News did not provide coverage for the 15:00hrs press conference, and is unaware whether any other media house did.

