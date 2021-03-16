GNBS opens new Bartica Branch

– aims to expand core services

Kaieteur News – With the aim of expanding its core services, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), on Monday opened its sixth sub-office in the town of Bartica at the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) Administrative Office.

Present at the opening ceremony were Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams; Executive Director (ag) of the GNBS, Ramrattie Karan; Regional Vice Chairman, Nageshwarie Persaud; Mayor, Gifford Marshall; Deputy Mayor, Aretha Embelton; Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Dion Moore, and other special invitees.

Addressing the gathering in the compound of the RDC, Minister Walrond disclosed that the new office will eliminate the need to travel long distances to access core services offered by the Bureau. She noted, “No longer is there a need to journey to Georgetown or for the GNBS to journey to Bartica to inspect products, complete registrations, verify fuel pumps, etc. Now, put that into a contextual perspective and examine the cost and time-saving elements. I am happy to usher in this new era, where you can stay in Bartica, save your money, save your time and still access these critical services.” The Minister stated that the new location is intended to convey that residents in the rural areas and the outlying areas should in no way feel disadvantaged or disconnected from opportunities available to the rest of the country.

With GNBS being the leading agency responsible for standards, quality, and measurements, Walrond pointed out that “we all are desirous of accurate measurements for goods purchased, and our expectation is value for money… These aspects are imperative for business competitiveness and the boosting of consumer confidence. Therefore, the establishment of this office continues along the trajectory of establishing standards for the provision of goods and services in our nation.” She further stated that with this opening, all businesses in Bartica will have access to national standards that have become obligatory, if businesses want to compete with international companies.

Karan, the GNBS Executive Director (ag), told the gathering that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting travelling restrictions, the entity had to reinforce the importance of decentralizing the services of the Bureau. In keeping with the strategic plan and vision, and with support from government, the GNBS will continue to develop the National Quality Infrastructure to foster sustainable socio-economic development and consumers protection, the Director pointed out.

He said too that going forward, it is expected that more local manufacturers and dealers will register with GNBS and more measuring devices will be verified, including those in the outlying communities. He is also optimistic that more products and services will be inspected and certified and transactions that are more efficient will be conducted between the Bureau and stakeholders in the region.

With the opening of the sub-office, residents of Region Seven will now be able to access verification of scales used in markets, supermarkets, clinics, shops, and hospitals. Officers who will now be stationed in the mining town will provide inspection services and testing of concrete hollow blocks, along with the verification of scales and masses.