ExxonMobil selecting firms to conduct studies for Guyana’s gas-to-shore project

Kaieteur News – US oil giant ExxonMobil has started vetting suitable firms to execute the four necessary studies for Guyana’s intended gas-to-shore project. This is according to Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

The project would utilise associated gas from ExxonMobil’s Liza Phase One project, which has been in operation since December 2019.

After facing much flack from the public regarding the project’s feasibility and the fast pace at which government was moving, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had informed that four studies would be conducted before moving to the construction phase of the project.

Those are an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), a Lidar study, along with Geotechnical and Geophysical studies.

An EIA analyses the environmental impacts of a proposed project or development, taking into account inter-related socio-economic, cultural and human-health impacts, both beneficial and adverse.

A Lidar – Light Detection and Ranging —study examines the surface of the earth while using a remote sensing method while the Geotechnical and Geophysical studies examine the earth’s physics and structure using mathematical and physical methods and potential geological constraints for a particular project respectively.

Bharrat informed Kaieteur News as well that Government expects ExxonMobil’s vetting process to be finalised by the end of March so that the studies could commence by May.

The results of those studies are expected to inform the design of the pipeline.

The onshore infrastructure is expected to land at the former Wales Estate.

While it was not the initial location selected, the Government decided, upon assumption of office, that it would not bring the facilities to Region Four in places such as Ogle or the East Bank of Demerara since those areas are set for major development.

Government also took into consideration, in its decision not to bring the facilities close to the city centre and resistance from the public to the establishment of certain chemical facilities on the East Bank of Demerara.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had been considering applications for the construction of five chemical warehouse facilities in support of the oil sector, all near residential areas and without requirements for an EIA.

Government thought it best to explore areas where there are large virgin lands and low population density. Two areas, Crab Island and the Wales Estate, were being considered. According to the Vice President, the Wales site turned out to be the better option as it is estimated to be less costly.