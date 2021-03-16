ExxonMobil selecting firms to conduct studies for Guyana’s gas-to-shore project

Latest update March 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – US oil giant ExxonMobil has started vetting suitable firms to execute the four necessary studies for Guyana’s intended gas-to-shore project. This is according to Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.
The project would utilise associated gas from ExxonMobil’s Liza Phase One project, which has been in operation since December 2019.
After facing much flack from the public regarding the project’s feasibility and the fast pace at which government was moving, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had informed that four studies would be conducted before moving to the construction phase of the project.
Those are an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), a Lidar study, along with Geotechnical and Geophysical studies.
An EIA analyses the environmental impacts of a proposed project or development, taking into account inter-related socio-economic, cultural and human-health impacts, both beneficial and adverse.
A Lidar – Light Detection and Ranging —study examines the surface of the earth while using a remote sensing method while the Geotechnical and Geophysical studies examine the earth’s physics and structure using mathematical and physical methods and potential geological constraints for a particular project respectively.
Bharrat informed Kaieteur News as well that Government expects ExxonMobil’s vetting process to be finalised by the end of March so that the studies could commence by May.
The results of those studies are expected to inform the design of the pipeline.
The onshore infrastructure is expected to land at the former Wales Estate.
While it was not the initial location selected, the Government decided, upon assumption of office, that it would not bring the facilities to Region Four in places such as Ogle or the East Bank of Demerara since those areas are set for major development.
Government also took into consideration, in its decision not to bring the facilities close to the city centre and resistance from the public to the establishment of certain chemical facilities on the East Bank of Demerara.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had been considering applications for the construction of five chemical warehouse facilities in support of the oil sector, all near residential areas and without requirements for an EIA.
Government thought it best to explore areas where there are large virgin lands and low population density. Two areas, Crab Island and the Wales Estate, were being considered. According to the Vice President, the Wales site turned out to be the better option as it is estimated to be less costly.
Mar 16, 2021– Other matches rained out Kaieteur News – Businessman Permaul Mangali produced a workman like innings of 71 to give Jai Hind Jaguars a comfortable opening round victory against West Dem...
Mar 16, 2021
Mar 16, 2021
Mar 16, 2021
Mar 16, 2021
Mar 16, 2021
Kaieteur News – Quite often people would make a comment to me on how I fell out with persons who the entire Guyana... more
Kaieteur News – There was a greater reason why the Democrats wanted to impeach Donald Trump. After the insurrection... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Several editorials in respected newspapers, as well as blogs by influential persons... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]