Centenarian Ina Beryl Holder passes on

Kaieteur News – Local centenarian Ina Beryl Holder would have celebrated her 113th birth anniversary on May 20, 2021. However, she passed yesterday two months shy of that milestone.

Relatives of the late Mrs. Holder had fondly referred to her as ‘Aunt Ina’. She was a dedicated employee at the Diocese of Guyana under Bishop Randolph George until she was 100 years old. ‘Aunt Ina’ had retired from Booker’s Drug Company in 1969 and went to work at the Diocese of Guyana until 2008.

At the time of her retirement, she was considered the country’s oldest secretary and she was arguably the oldest member of the Anglican Community in Guyana.

She is survived by numerous relatives and friends, many of whom acted as her caregivers.