AstraZeneca vaccine works against Brazilian variant – CARPHA says

– Local Health Ministry Advisor advices Guyanese to take their jab once eligible

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) announced on Saturday that it has received a report from the AstraZeneca Company based on a study that was conducted, which shows that their COVID-19 vaccine works against the Brazilian (P.1) variant.

In its statement, it said that “given the nature of the virus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19, variants are likely to emerge, and several have emerged all over the world.” It further outlined that variants are a natural part of viral infection and replication so the emergence of the three newest ones which include: the Brazilian variant, the United Kingdom (B-117) variant and the South African (501.V2) variant are normal and expected. Further, some variants have been said to be more transmissible and virulent, meaning that they spread and infect faster.

CARPHA stated that with regards to the Brazilian variant, the study conducted by the company showed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine works efficiently against it. So much so, that the Brazilian regulatory authorities have already assessed it and are satisfied with the results.

According to CARPHA, Brazil has even approved the vaccine for use in its population where the variant is widespread. Brazil has also ordered over 200 million doses from the company. The Trinidad based agency further stated that it is awaiting the publication of the full study by AstraZeneca to provide more information on the level of efficacy, which it has against the virus.

CARPHA said, “We are assured by the scientific research of the results of reduced disease in countries that have vaccinated large percentages of their populations.” It is therefore encouraging the population in the Caribbean Region to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Ministry of Health and Former Minister of Health Minister, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, has acknowledged the news of the vaccine’s efficacy against the Brazilian variant, which poses a risk to Guyana’s population given the proximity. He is therefore encouraging Guyanese to make haste to receive their jab once they are eligible.

He stated that many of the COVID-19 vaccines being produced have proven to be effective against serious illness. “In public health, the first goal of a vaccination programme is to prevent illness,” Ramsammy noted. He said that all of the vaccines provide some form of protection against illness and some so far, like the AstraZeneca vaccine, have proven to be effective against the variants that are being circulated.

The Oxford- AstraZeneca COVID-19 is currently being used in Guyana’s immunisation campaign, which provides the advantage of protecting citizens against the variant from neighbouring Brazil.

In total, Guyana has received 8,300 doses of the vaccine with more doses expected to arrive from the COVID -19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility. That quota will cater to 20 percent of Guyana’s population.

The vaccine has been given worldwide emergency approval by the World Health Organisation and Guyana has given individual emergency use approval through the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department.