2021 Banks Beer/Maximum Vodka Big Man Cricket T25 Mangali scripts big win for Jai Hind

– Other matches rained out

Kaieteur News – Businessman Permaul Mangali produced a workman like innings of 71 to give Jai Hind Jaguars a comfortable opening round victory against West Dem Vipers on Sunday when the inaugural Big Man Cricket Over-45 tournament got underway.

Playing at the Jai Hind ground in Albion, Mangali took his guard with the hosts in slight trouble at 57 for 4 and immediately started to repair the damage. He added 66 runs for the fifth wicket with Deonarine Rangsammy who was in a destructive mood in smashing 33 with five 6s. The steady Mangali was then joined by John Percival and they put on a busy 63-run stand for the sixth wicket to help Jai Hind Jaguars reach 206 for 6 from their allotment of 25 overs.Mangali hit six 6s and a similar number of 4s before he was dismissed. He was later named Man-of-the-Match for his efforts in compiling the first half century of the tournament. Percival ended on 26 not out, while openers Hasanalli Hussain (22) and Subramani Mangali (21) also chipped in.In the bowling department, the Vipers were taken to the cleaners but Davenand Sedat (2/36) and Lalta Sukanana (2/51) bagged two wickets apiece.

In reply, the visitors were never allowed to score freely and they were eventually bowled out for 102 in 24.5 overs. Deo Ramdat was the pick of the bowlers with 4/13 from 4.5 overs and was ably supported by Imranalli Hussain and Narine Deonarine with two scalps each.

The other matches of the day were washed out. However, Real Warriors and West Dem Warriors opted for a friendly at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda. The venue was not in the best conditions but the teams made a ‘Big Man’ agreement to play 20 overs per side with smaller boundaries. West Dem Warriors batted first and closed their innings at 180 in 18.5 overs with Anthony Ifill cracking 45 before retiring. In reply, the Real Warriors were kept in check and eventually ended their innings on 99 for 9.

The tournament is being played in association with Game Xpress, David Persaud Investments, WJ Enterprise, P & P Insurance Brokers, Panko Steel Fabrication, Readymix Concrete & Cricket Zone USA.