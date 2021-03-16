11 COVID-19 cases recorded at Fire Service’s Leonora Training Centre

Kaieteur News – Eleven persons have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 at the Guyana Fire Service Training Centre at Leonora, West Coast Demerara. This development was revealed to Kaieteur News by a reliable source over the weekend. The source stated that the facility is being used to train persons from Mabaruma, Lethem and Mahdia.

This publication learnt that last Monday, one of the recruits started complaining that he was not feeling well. According to reports, his throat was itching and he was having difficulty breathing. The recruit also revealed that other persons were having the same symptoms and they were called in by the medical personnel at the facility.

In total, 11 of them were found to have similar symptoms and were isolated. The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) was informed of the occurrence, which led to a team being sent to administer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests on everyone at the facility. A total of 50 persons were tested.

The tests were administered last Tuesday and the results started rolling in the very next day, according to the source. The first batch of results showed that 11 persons had tested positive for the virus and another nine tested negative. The source further stated that on Thursday, they received no results and the NCTF stopped calling. However, there was a sub-officer that works with the Task Force in Region Three who began to convey messages to them.

The sub-officer confirmed with the facility that there were no other positive test results and those who were positive remained isolated.

The source claimed that the Fire Service, however, did not treat the situation as an “outbreak” or case of serious infection. It was stated that the situation is being “treated lightly” and the Fire Service has reportedly made no effort to render assistance with medication, which includes vitamins to boost the immune systems of those at the facility. This is despite them being under the responsibility of the Fire Service, according to the source.