‘Who can dance better’ row leaves one dead

Kaieteur News-A mother of two was stabbed to death early yesterday morning when she intervened in an argument between her cousin and a 20-year-old suspect about ‘which girl can dance better’ during a party.

The incident which took the life of 19-year-old Kameel Calistro occurred between 02:00hrs and 03:45hrs at her aunt’s Lot 11 Swan, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway residence.

At that time, Kameel was amongst her family and friends at a birthday party imbibing alcohol and dancing to music that was being played from a vehicle when an argument ensued.

It was reported that about 02:00hrs, the suspect, Kristophe Stoll who was amongst the gathering, started an argument with the dead woman’s relatives about which girl can dance better. The heated argument led to Stoll arming himself with a knife, when he made an attempt to stab 29-year-old Adolph Joseph, the young woman’s cousin. Instead, Joseph received a minor cut to the lower left side of his abdomen.

Upon seeing this, the young woman (Kameel) reportedly intervened and was stabbed once to the left side of her abdomen and subsequently collapsed on the ground. She was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was pronounced dead by a doctor on arrival.

Kameel’s body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. Kaieteur News understands that the suspect was apprehended by the police and the alleged weapon was found in his possession. An investigation has since been launched into the death of the mother of two.