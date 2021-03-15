What Exxon is doing in Guyana, it cannot do in the US – Dr. Adams – “In the US, when the Govt. says jump, oil companies ask ‘ how high’ but in Guyana, Exxon says jump and we say how high”

Kaieteur News – Former Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams recently asserted that American supermajor, ExxonMobil cannot operate in its homeland the way it does within Guyana’s shores.

He made those comments and more during a recent appearance on Kaieteur Radio’s Programme Governance, Corruption and Justice. There, Dr. Adams who acquired three decades of service in the US Department of Energy (DOE) and Environmental Management including 10 years as a member of the Senior Executive Service Corps (highest ranking civilians equivalent to the military Generals running the daily operations of Government) stated that thus far, Guyana is operating as if ExxonMobil has the sole rights to the light sweet crude in the Stabroek Block.

Not only that, he pointed out that much of what is uttered by the US super major is being “easily swallowed” by the Government with no efforts being made to question it.

Dr. Adams detailed during the programme that during his tenure at the US DOE, officials had strict provisions and mandates that oil companies would have to adhere; if not, harsh consequences would follow.

But such a practice has not been seen in Guyana.

“In the US, when the Government says jump, oil companies ask ‘how high’ but in Guyana, Exxon says jump and we say ‘how high’. In Guyana is the reverse, we allowing Exxon to call the shots and do what they want,” said the Former EPA Head.

That he said is especially evident in government’s approach to ExxonMobil’s recent increase in flaring.

Giving an example of how differently things works in the US, Dr. Adams explained that the time allotted for an oil company to flare after commencing operations is shorter then what the Government allows in Guyana.

“In the US, if I remember clearly, oil companies get only 48 hours to flare after start-up. That is strict and it comes with consequences if it is not followed,” he said.

It was his hope that Guyana could adopt the same standard for the Environmental Permits granted to ExxonMobil. However, that was not achieved as the company was given a 60-day allowance in the Payara Permit.

Dr. Adams noted too, that such a standard would be needed in efforts to mitigate the high levels of flaring at ExxonMobil’s Liza Phase One project.

Already, close to 13 billion cubic feet of toxic natural gas has been flared and the number continues to climb as ExxonMobil is presently flaring above safe pilot levels due to a malfunctioned gas compressor.

And while much has been said especially about what can be done to reduce the current flaring of 16 million cubic feet of natural gas to safe pilot levels, Dr. Adams noted, that Government has not been responsive to it.

The Former EPA Head has been on the forefront of speaking out against ExxonMobil’s flaring practices in Guyana, much to the dissatisfaction of some governing officials. In response to such a reaction, Dr. Adams said, “If the persons who are supposed to be the environmental czars were doing their jobs, I wouldn’t have to do this.”