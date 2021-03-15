Two women killed in separate accidents

Kaieteur News – Two women lost their lives this past weekend following separate accidents which occurred on the East Coast and the East Bank public roads.

The latest fatality is that of an 18-year-old Venezuelan national who was struck down by a motorcar early Sunday morning. The accident which took the life of Nazaetlt Palacio occurred around 04:000hrs along the Prospect Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

According to police reports, motorcar PTT3955 which was driven by a 21-year-old of Diamond, was heading to Georgetown on the western side of the public road when it hit the young woman. Ronaldo Hussain claimed that he saw the woman running across from west to east on the road and she ended up in his path just in the vicinity of Biker’s Sports Bar. As a result of the collision, the 18-year-old was flung into the air before landing on the right side of the car’s front window screen, before falling on the roadway some distance away.

Palacio who received injuries about her body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on Hussain but no trace of alcohol was found in his system. He was taken into custody where he is assisting with the investigations.

Meanwhile, 73-year-old Miriam Johnson of Eastville Housing Scheme lost her life on Saturday morning while attempting to cross the Annadale, East Coast Demerara Public Road.

Johnson was struck down and killed sometime around 06:00hrs while in the vicinity of the Annadale market by a motorcar driven by 22-year-old Danram Somwaru of Unity, East Coast Demerara.

It was reported that the motorcar was heading east along the northern side of the public road, when Somwaru claimed that the pensioner ran into his path.

The young man told police that while driving he observed the woman standing in the centre of the road. Johnson ran across in his path where she ended up colliding with the left front side of his car. As a result of the hit, she fell onto the road some distance away and sustained injuries about her body. Persons who witnessed the accident rendered assistance to the 73-year-old. Kaieteur News understands that she was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the GPHC, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A breathalyzer test was also conducted on Somwaru but no alcohol was found in his system. He remains in custody, while investigations are ongoing.