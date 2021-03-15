Things getting from bad to worse!

Kaieteur News -Is wah really going on in dis country? Baby sleeping pun bed and end up dead? Young 13-year-old girl accused of stabbing she uncle? Two young girls end up in a fight over who can dance better and one dead from wounds? And de incident happen at a party at 3:45 in de marning? Dat is during de curfew when parties not allowed.

Lil children nah respecting dem elders. Imagine, it being alleged dat a young girl vex and tun up fuh buse she grandmother and when she uncle talk to she, she pull out a knife and slash he. Wah happening to dis younger generation? Dem nah gat no respect fuh dem elders.

Bandits nah gat respect fuh nobody. Imagine dem guh fuh rob people in dem house and tun around and shoot and kill a 10 year old. Wat sort of human being does shoot and kill a child? Dem boys hope dem get ketch quick and de court nah gat no mercy pun dem. Things getting from bad to worse.

Things getting out of control with COVID. Every time de number of active cases look like it fall below 300, is a sudden spike. De number of persons in de ICU suggests dat there are far more cases out there dan de amount getting captured. And de authorities still nat doing enough.

A picture appear in de newspaper with dem old people sitting down pun bench at Enmore waiting fuh vaccine. Dem nah sitting six feet apart on de bench. And de benches nat six feet apart either.

People going in store, shops and bars without masks. In fact some people selling in dem stores without masks. People walking de road without mask and wan stand up and gaff with dem friend. People having a good time and catching de virus and tekkin it home and giving it to dem old people.

De vaccines alone cannot help we. De world gat seven billion people and only 350 million get de vaccine after three months since de injections start. Dat is only one in every five persons. And de US accounting fuh slightly less dan one-third of de total vaccines.

Talk half and ask de chaplain to pray fuh people wear dem mask!