Pregnant mother of seven dies during boat trip to hospital

Latest update March 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Mar 15, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A pregnant woman died yesterday while she was being transported to the Bartica Hospital in a boat.
Police have identified her as Berverly Bumbury, 40, popularly known as Ulits, a mother of seven who resided with her husband, a farmer at Bonasika, Essequibo River.
The woman died sometime around 01:00hrs. According to police reports, she was eight-months pregnant at the time.
Her husband, Ray Bumbury, 45, told investigators that prior to her death she complained of feeling unwell. He added that she was suffering from hypertension.
Ray said that he decided to take her to the closest hospital in the area which was located at Bartica. When they departed Bonasika via speed boat, he recounted that during the journey his wife complained of feeling discomfort. When they arrived at Hubu Landing, located on the East Bank of the Essequibo River he noted that she was unconscious by that time.
The police were contacted at the landing and efforts were made to rush her to the hospital.
Unfortunately, when they finally arrived, doctors pronounced her dead.
